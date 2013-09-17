Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Her medical practice is well organised. Shot of a female doctor standing in a room with her arms crossed.
Portrait of Young Woman Doctor smiling at camera. Friendly doctor with a stethoscope in hospital office
Female Doctor In Surgery Using Digital Tablet
Medical team sitting at the table in modern hospital.
Confident female doctor posing in her office and smiling at camera, health care and prevention concept
Medical team sitting at the table in modern hospital
Medical team sitting at the table in modern hospital.
Portrait of Female Doctor sitting in her Medical Office with Stetoscope

See more

1148480177

See more

1148480177

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137905043

Item ID: 2137905043

Her medical practice is well organised. Shot of a female doctor standing in a room with her arms crossed.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A