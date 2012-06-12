Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
HELSINKI,FINLAND-OCTOBER 6: Department store Stockmann's biannual event from 1986 Crazy Days sales is very popular,yellow plastic bags fills the city in Finland on October 6, 2010 in Helsinki,Finland
Photo Formats
3305 × 1871 pixels • 11 × 6.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 566 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 283 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.