Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
HELSINKI, FINLAND - MARCH 9: Member of Parliament , Heli Paasio (standing) speaking on plenary sessions at Plenary Room of Finnish Parliament on March 9, 2010 in Helsinki, Finland.
Photo Formats
5090 × 3103 pixels • 17 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 610 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 305 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.