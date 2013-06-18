Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
HELSINKI, FINLAND - JUNE 1: A small military parade in the central city. Young recruits were marching through the city in full uniform and battle gear on June 1, 2007 in Helsinki, Finland.
Photo Formats
2336 × 3504 pixels • 7.8 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.