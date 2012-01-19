Images

HELSINKI, FINLAND - JUNE 1: Demonstration against Israel's attack on an aid flotilla trying to breach the Gaza blockade resulting the deaths of nine civilians on June 1, 2010 in Helsinki, Finland
