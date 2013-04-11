Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 157899044
HELSINKI, FINLAND - AUGUST 21: A Japan Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner taxis on August 21, 2013 in Helsinki. The Boeing 787 is the world's first airliner to use composite materials in the construction.
Photo Formats
5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG