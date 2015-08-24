Images

The helicopter is flying in the sky over the frozen sea in the Far North in the Arctic. Travel and tourism in the polar region. Cold winter weather. Ice hummocks and snow. The sun is above the horizon
This was a once-in-a-lifetime photo. We were, approaching the southern tip of Greenland at sunrise and this aeroplane happened to be in exactly the right place!
Sunset
Winter landscape with a sunset. Ukraine, the Carpathian mountains.
aerial view of saudi arabia through airplane window vintage colour
alien planet landscape, science fiction illustration, view from a beautiful planet, beautiful space background 3d render
2125294661

Item ID: 2125294661

  • 5400 × 3600 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrei Stepanov

Andrei Stepanov