Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
heliconia psittacorum, Heliconia spathocircinata golden torch, Strelitzia, lady diana, latispatha, yellow and red flower blooming among the leaves in the garden. Tropical flowers.
Formats
3648 × 5472 pixels • 12.2 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG