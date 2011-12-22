Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Heins Creek flows out of Kangaroo Lake into Lake Michigan. The Door County LandTrust has preserved 74 acres near the creek including this area shown here. Door County, Wisconsin
