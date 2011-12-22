Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Heins Creek flows out of Kangaroo Lake into Lake Michigan. The Door County LandTrust has preserved 74 acres near the creek including this area shown here. Door County, Wisconsin
Snow covered logs
Snow covered cut up logs in field
national park Harz, Germany
Stump and bushes covered with snow in the winter forest against a background of winter forest, white snow and gray bushes.
marvelous landscape in early spring on the river and white clouds on blue sky on a sunny day
A trench with pipes carrying heat for heating is covered with snow, background
A snowy bench in the woods

See more

1939915777

See more

1939915777

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125289810

Item ID: 2125289810

Heins Creek flows out of Kangaroo Lake into Lake Michigan. The Door County LandTrust has preserved 74 acres near the creek including this area shown here. Door County, Wisconsin

Formats

  • 5119 × 3428 pixels • 17.1 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 670 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

H

Hank Erdmann