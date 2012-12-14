Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Heavy wheel loader with a bucket at a construction site. Equipment for earthworks, transportation and loading of bulk materials - earth, sand, crushed stone
Edit
Gorna Oryahovitsa -October 30:Construction of object Plumbing repair and construction of additional drainage shahti. Workers and machinery at the site of October 30, 2015,Gorna Oryahovitsa, Bulgaria
small yellow tractor loads sand
Yoshkar-Ola, Russia - September 2019 Control panel of old asphalt laying machine
Gorna Oryahovitsa -October 30:Construction of object Plumbing repair and construction of additional drainage shahti. Workers and machinery at the site of October 30, 2015,Gorna Oryahovitsa, Bulgaria
Kiev, Ukraine - January 2019: Road Service employees scavenge near the curb. A large tractor at the curb cleans the garbage.
Gorna Oryahovitsa -October 30:Construction of object Plumbing repair and construction of additional drainage shahti. Workers and machinery at the site of October 30, 2015,Gorna Oryahovitsa, Bulgaria
Group of construction workers on construction site with heavy equipment in operation

See more

1717889164

See more

1717889164

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140637871

Item ID: 2140637871

Heavy wheel loader with a bucket at a construction site. Equipment for earthworks, transportation and loading of bulk materials - earth, sand, crushed stone

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Another77

Another77