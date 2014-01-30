Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Heavy bolt installed on metal column and concrete base to secure the structure of the new warehouse building . Construction equipment object photo.
Large old and rusty cog wheels with selective focus. It is steel industry parts.
Water stream flowing out the underground tunnel in winter. The Lybid river in Kyiv, Ukraine.
nstallation of steel column and concrete
nstallation of steel column and concrete
Supporting wall of the house is painted with graffiti
Gravestone
Antiquated farm equipment in community park, Quorn, South Australia

See more

1108839779

See more

1108839779

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136671675

Item ID: 2136671675

Heavy bolt installed on metal column and concrete base to secure the structure of the new warehouse building . Construction equipment object photo.

Formats

  • 7314 × 4878 pixels • 24.4 × 16.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nattawit Khomsanit

Nattawit Khomsanit