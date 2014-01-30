Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Heavy bolt installed on metal column and concrete base to secure the structure of the new warehouse building . Construction equipment object photo.
Formats
7314 × 4878 pixels • 24.4 × 16.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG