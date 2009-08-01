Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Heart-shaped melting snowball and drops of water on isolated pastel blue background. Concept of love or forgiveness. Creative Valentine’s Day greeting card with copy space. Minimal abstract flat lay.
Formats
5478 × 3652 pixels • 18.3 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG