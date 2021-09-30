Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096966104
A heart shaped wooden bench (for photography spot) in front of ripening green paddy field, with background of village, coconut trees and clear sky. A selective focus photo of the bench.
Kampung Bakar Kapor, 13100 Penaga, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia
M
By M HAZWAN H
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureamazingbeautifulbenchcarefreecoconutcountrysidecropsdecorationdestinationgardengrassgreenharvestindonesiakampung agonglandscapeleisurelovemalaysiameadowmorningnatureoutdoorpaddy fieldpanoramapenangphotographypicturesqueportraitrelaxingrice plantsripeningromanceruralsceneryskythailandtourismtranquilitytravelvacationvillagevisitorwooden
Similar images
More from this artist