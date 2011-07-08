Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
healthy woman smile, happy, hold orange, cross arm, looking at camera, cooking fruit juice in kitchen with copy space. beautiful caucasian woman cooking healthy diet fruit or vegetable in kitchen
Beautiful girl with lemon , knife
Young woman standing near desk in the kitchen
Beautiful Young Brunette woman in the kitchen
Chubby woman sport at home sitting on floor looking at cake holding apple doubting
Closeup on happy young woman showing easter hand made pot holder mitts
Young woman throwing orange up in kitchen
Woman Sitting On Table Drinking Orange Juice

See more

284497781

See more

284497781

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125048367

Item ID: 2125048367

healthy woman smile, happy, hold orange, cross arm, looking at camera, cooking fruit juice in kitchen with copy space. beautiful caucasian woman cooking healthy diet fruit or vegetable in kitchen

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3040 × 3988 pixels • 10.1 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 762 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 381 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Chaiya Sakc

Chaiya Sakc