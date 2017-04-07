Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Healthy lifestyle woman fitness gym for body slim. Young people girl hold fresh salad after exercise. Fitness instructor exercising the fitness. Diet and Healthy sport Concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7100 × 4738 pixels • 23.7 × 15.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG