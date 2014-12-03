Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Healthy lifestyle concept. Workout jogging activity. Young sportswoman, jogger, runner practicing sport outdoors, running fast along the bridge over the sunrise sky and river background.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5164 × 3873 pixels • 17.2 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG