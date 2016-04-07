Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Healthy eyes and vision. Portrait nerd kid child with question face wearing eyes glasses.
Thinking kid.
Teacher.
Portrait of stylish little boy with finger pointed up. Little child in glasses has idea. Kid isolated on yellow blackboard. Success, bright idea, creative ideas and innovation technology concept.
Chalkboard.
Smiling teenager boy with eyeglasses on grey background. On left is empty space to put text or something else. This file is cleaned and retouched.
Child with paper glasses, close up. Home schooling and back to school concept
Little Boy Wear Glasses Smile Studio

See more

562881874

See more

562881874

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130970415

Item ID: 2130970415

Healthy eyes and vision. Portrait nerd kid child with question face wearing eyes glasses.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4990 × 2990 pixels • 16.6 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 599 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 300 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

Billion Photos