Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
healthcare, vaccination and medicine concept - doctor or male nurse in blue uniform, face protective medical mask and gloves with syringe over virus virions on black background
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
8984 × 3825 pixels • 29.9 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 426 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 213 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG