Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Healthcare and medical concept - doctor with patient in hospital. Doctor working in the office and listening to the patient, she is explaining her symptoms, healtcare and assistance concept
Senior woman on visit to doctor at hospital. Young medical worker listening to mature patient's heartbeat at clinic
Happy pregnant woman visit gynecologist doctor at hospital or medical clinic for pregnancy consultant. Doctor examine pregnant belly for baby and mother healthcare check up. Gynecology concept.
Portrait of personal banking advisor businesswoman consulting with her client about investment while sitting at office in front of computer.
Asian doctor working in the office and discussing to the patient about her symptoms, healtcare and hospital concept.
Male doctor consulting patient in clinic
Female doctor is examining female patient using a stethoscope in the hospital. Healthcare and Medical concept.
Dreamy business lady is showing her colleague results of current project. Concept of collaboration and working as team.

See more

478430428

See more

478430428

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133013097

Item ID: 2133013097

Healthcare and medical concept - doctor with patient in hospital. Doctor working in the office and listening to the patient, she is explaining her symptoms, healtcare and assistance concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Photoroyalty

Photoroyalty