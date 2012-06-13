Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Healthcare concept of professional psychologist doctor consult in psychotherapy session or counsel diagnosis health. health concepts. therapy session
Unhappy women sitting at sofa after conflict at home interior
Kind mother comforts and supports her adult daughter after failure
Two girls sitting on couch. One of them speaking by cellphone.
Sad mature female and daughter sitting at sofa after quarrel at home
Mom sympathizes with his unhappy adult daughter at home
Sad mature female and daughter sitting at sofa after quarrel at home
Sad smart girl looking at her mother

See more

736989397

See more

736989397

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133013105

Item ID: 2133013105

Healthcare concept of professional psychologist doctor consult in psychotherapy session or counsel diagnosis health. health concepts. therapy session

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4947 × 3298 pixels • 16.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Photoroyalty

Photoroyalty