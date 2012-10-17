Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Headshot of an attractive emo punk young man looking with anger directly in camera. Close up of a pierced and face painted, long hair guy in his late 20s.
two young woman. one with long dark straight hair. one with blonde curly hair. wih bright halloween make up
Portrait of glamour woman over blue background
Brunette woman listening to music
Young casual girls outdoors
Serious businesswoman in headset looking at camera. Professional female call center operator in headset working late in dark office. Customer service concept
Brunette woman listening to music
Beautiful girl intrigued looking at you

See more

1195623475

See more

1195623475

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127900155

Item ID: 2127900155

Headshot of an attractive emo punk young man looking with anger directly in camera. Close up of a pierced and face painted, long hair guy in his late 20s.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Robert Petrovic

Robert Petrovic