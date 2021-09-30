Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102621659
Headset and telephone for communication helpdesk IT support or call center and customer service.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
assistantbackgroundbusinesscallcall centerclientcommunicatecommunicationcomputerconsultantconsultationcontactcorporatecustomerdeskequipmentheadphoneheadphonesheadsethelphelp linehelpdeskhotlinemicrophonenetworkofficeoffice staffonlineoperatorpeoplephoneprofessionalreceptionreceptionistsale supportsecretaryservicespeakerspeakingstaffsupporttalkteamtechnical supporttechnologytelemarketingtelephonevoiceworkworkplace
Categories: Technology
Similar images
More from this artist