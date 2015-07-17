Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Headset and customer support equipment at call center ready for actively service , Communication support, call center and customer service help desk. for call center concept .
Workplace in call center. Headphones on keyboard on white background top view copyspace
close up headset call center hotline hanging at operation office room for operator helpline job concept
Communication support, call center and customer service help desk. VOIP headset on yellow wall background.
Stethoscope photos for commercial uses.
Customer support. Headphones near keyboard on white background top view copyspace
Helpdesk headset and copy space. Isolated on blue background.
Helpdesk headphones on white background with copyspace

See more

1715359411

See more

1715359411

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137785577

Item ID: 2137785577

Headset and customer support equipment at call center ready for actively service , Communication support, call center and customer service help desk. for call center concept .

Formats

  • 7327 × 3203 pixels • 24.4 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 437 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 219 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A_stockphoto

A_stockphoto