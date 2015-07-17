Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Headset and customer support equipment at call center ready for actively service , Communication support, call center and customer service help desk. for call center concept .
Formats
7327 × 3203 pixels • 24.4 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 437 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 219 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG