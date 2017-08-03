Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Headache. A young brunette in a T-shirt clutched her head with her hand, illness or fatigue. Portrait on a black background
A beautiful woman with a high temperature on a black background. A young sad woman in a white T-shirt touching the forehead.
girl in white t-shirt, pajamas, closes her eyes with her hands on isolated brown background
Teenage girl depression - lost love, teen problems - isolated on black background
Young Asian woman got neck pain on gray background
Beautiful woman doing different expressions in different sets of clothes: yawn
Angry woman on isolated black background
Beautiful woman in a white T-shirt looks down a dark background

See more

1194918388

See more

1194918388

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129288819

Item ID: 2129288819

Headache. A young brunette in a T-shirt clutched her head with her hand, illness or fatigue. Portrait on a black background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Trismegist san

Trismegist san