Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Head shot of a single giraffe against the backdrop of a beautiful blue cloudy sky with plenty of room for text. Giraffe walks around the cage and looks around. Soft focus, long neck animal.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134186379

Item ID: 2134186379

Head shot of a single giraffe against the backdrop of a beautiful blue cloudy sky with plenty of room for text. Giraffe walks around the cage and looks around. Soft focus, long neck animal.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lady_Luck

Lady_Luck