Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Head shot portrait of happy smiling African American woman sitting at table in cafe, looking at camera, excited female posing, working at computer, doing homework, preparing report in coffee house
Smiling waitress happily receiving bonus payment from boss of trendy cafe
Smiling mixed race woman waiter and owner with afro browsing on digital tablet in coffee shop.
Closeup portrait of smiling young african woman sitting in a caf
Smiling waitress choosing meal option for customer scrolling on digital tablet in trendy cafe
One young pretty woman with long hair is sitting in a cafe against the window looking at the camera and smiling. Lifestyle, casual, joy of communication, student life.
Photo of joyful young asian woman taking selfie on cellphone and smiling while sitting in cafe
Smart casual blonde female looking at you while sitting by table in cafe and networking in front of laptop

See more

1240206979

See more

1240206979

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126479472

Item ID: 2126479472

Head shot portrait of happy smiling African American woman sitting at table in cafe, looking at camera, excited female posing, working at computer, doing homework, preparing report in coffee house

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4024 × 6048 pixels • 13.4 × 20.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Hryshchyshen Serhii

Hryshchyshen Serhii