Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
he European serin, or simply the serin (Serinus serinus), is the smallest European species of the family of finches (Fringillidae) and is closely related to the Atlantic canary..
Formats
3533 × 2355 pixels • 11.8 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG