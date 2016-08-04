Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Have you seen this. Surprised man pointing at smartphone isolated on white. Pointing gesture. Index finger pointing. Pointing for advertising. Shop for clever new device. Go digital
Man with beard happy about solution. Celebrate good result. Solution for all problems. Find solution. Man with bristle smiling face white background. Guy happy find solution. Achieve success.
Studio shot of young happy bearded man smiling and giving thumbs up against white background
Studio shot of happy crazy man doctor smiling while holding two piggy banks and thinking
Celebrate good result. Solution for all problems. Find solution. Man with bristle smiling face white background. Guy happy find solution. Achieve success. Man with beard happy about solution.
Handsome bearded senior man wearing stylish clothes in black and white
Fashionable businessman thinking with hand at his chin
Studio shot of happy crazy man doctor smiling while thinking and stabbing red rose inside piggy bank

See more

1603411663

See more

1603411663

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125049609

Item ID: 2125049609

Have you seen this. Surprised man pointing at smartphone isolated on white. Pointing gesture. Index finger pointing. Pointing for advertising. Shop for clever new device. Go digital

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4928 × 3280 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Just dance

Just dance