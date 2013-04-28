Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
HAVANA-NOVEMBER 30:American classic car November 30, 2010 in Havana.Cubans ,unable to buy newer models,keep thousands of them running despite the fact that parts have not been produced for decades
Photo Formats
4000 × 2666 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG