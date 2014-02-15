Images

HAVANA, CUBA, FEBRUARY 15, 2014 : Appearances of Argentine Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara (1928-1967) in popular culture are common. Here on books for sale in the city of Havana

254127085

Stock Photo ID: 254127085

  • 4252 × 2835 pixels • 14.2 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Pierre Jean Durieu

Pierre Jean Durieu