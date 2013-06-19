Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
HARIDWAR - APRIL 14: Simple indian woman came to Haridwar to make an ablution in holy Ganga river during Kumbha-mela festival. Her blind father is going behind. April 14, 2010 in Haridwar, India.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

51062278

Stock Photo ID: 51062278

HARIDWAR - APRIL 14: Simple indian woman came to Haridwar to make an ablution in holy Ganga river during Kumbha-mela festival. Her blind father is going behind. April 14, 2010 in Haridwar, India.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3140 × 2093 pixels • 10.5 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Anna Vesna

Anna Vesna