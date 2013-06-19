Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
HARIDWAR - APRIL 14: Simple indian woman came to Haridwar to make an ablution in holy Ganga river during Kumbha-mela festival. Her blind father is going behind. April 14, 2010 in Haridwar, India.
Photo Formats
3140 × 2093 pixels • 10.5 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG