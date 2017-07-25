Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Hardworking young woman farmer working in a farm warehouse cleans collected pumpkins with a brush with her african american ..man colleague
pest control worker spraying pesticides in kitchen and using flashlight
family, carpentry, woodwork and people concept - happy father and little son working with work tools and wood planks at workshop
Calm talk. Young professional barman having free time and talking to a pretty visitor
Team of carpenters measuring wooden stand they made at workshop
smiling ukrainian female customer taking сereals with scoop from basket in eco market
Portrait of man choosing onion in supermarket
portrait of successful team of architect, investor and director posing at camera, they gathered to plan construction project, search new ideas. partnership and cooperation

See more

1865029273

See more

1865029273

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133974981

Item ID: 2133974981

Hardworking young woman farmer working in a farm warehouse cleans collected pumpkins with a brush with her african american ..man colleague

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3600 × 2400 pixels • 12 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BearFotos

BearFotos