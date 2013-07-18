Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Hardcover books row isolated on white background. Reader lifestyle, study and getting knowledge in school, college or university concept. High quality photo
Formats
6240 × 3753 pixels • 20.8 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 601 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 301 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG