Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Its hard for me to ask, but I need to. Closeup shot of an unrecognizable businessman standing with his hands cupped together.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
8057 × 4674 pixels • 26.9 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 580 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 290 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG