Image
Happy young woman walks in forest among snow covered pine trees in sunny winter day against snowflakes background.
Beautiful teenage girl in a long red down jacket grey hat and a scarf having fun outside in a wood with snow in winter on a wonderful frosty sunny day. active life consept
Handsome dark-haired young man sitting on the birch and musing upon a distant scene in a snow-covered park. Image with selective focus and toning
Beautiful girl plays with falling snow in the winter forest
Winter sport and rest, Christmas. Temperature, freezing, cold snap, snowfall. Bearded man with skates in snowy forest. skincare and beard care in winter. Man in thermal jacket, beard warm in winter.
beautiful couple having fun on the pier at the lake
Bearded european sad man is boring while he getting fail at the winter fishing from ice hole on the river
1266256675

2137590049

Item ID: 2137590049

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4480 × 6720 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Stasia04

