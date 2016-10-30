Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy young smiling woman walks in forest among snow covered pine trees in sunny winter day.
Cute toddler boy playing in winter park in snow outdoors. Little child boy walking in winter field. Kids in winter clothes
Portrait of a happy boy who is drinking tea on a background of light blue landscape in winter. Concept of warming up outdoors.
woman standing in winter forest blowing a handful of light fluffy snow into the air with room for text
Portrait of a beautiful winter girl
Kids walk in the park with first snow
Happy girl. A smile on a woman's face. Cute little girl in the winter forest. Snowfall. Winter forest.
Cute little kid enjoying in the winter park in snow. Kids having fun in white snow field against snowy trees. Merry Christmas and happy holidays

See more

1628561104

See more

1628561104

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137590081

Item ID: 2137590081

Happy young smiling woman walks in forest among snow covered pine trees in sunny winter day.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Stasia04

Stasia04