Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083387162
Happy young caucasian woman lying on home floor under decorated christmas tree. Smiling girl in a knitted sweater celebrating the new year,
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbokehboxcardcelebratingcelebrationcheerfulchristmaschristmas giftcopy spacedecemberdecordecoratingdecorationdreamdresseventfestivefloorgiftgirlhappyholidayholiday traditionhomeindoorsinteriorknitted sweaterlieslightsluxurymerrymodernnewnew yearpresentseasonsexysmilingtreewhitewinterwinter garlandswomanwoman xmasxmasyearyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist