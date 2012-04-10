Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy young African woman sitting with her legs crossed on her rug at home using laptop and looking into camera
Beautiful Woman With Sexy Fit Body In Fashionable Bikini Swimwear At Swimming Pool Edge. Hot Female With Tan Skin, Perfect Body Shape Relaxing, Sunbathing At Poolside In Luxury Resort. Summer Fashion
woman in luxury five stars spa resort in the swimming pool.
Young african american tourist woman on vacation smiling happy walking at the city.
Beautiful woman young lady with sunglasses relaxing on the tropical beach enjoying sea view. Freedom travel vacation outdoors lifestyle leisure wellness concept
Mermaid girl on the background of the sea
Mermaid girl on the background of the sea
fashion outdoor photo of beautiful young woman with dark hair in elegant swimming suit and accessories posing near swimming pool with view

See more

1707728668

See more

1707728668

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136157161

Item ID: 2136157161

Happy young African woman sitting with her legs crossed on her rug at home using laptop and looking into camera

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4936 × 3293 pixels • 16.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jono Erasmus

Jono Erasmus