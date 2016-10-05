Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy woman tourist walking on snowy trek on the peak of mountain and look at nice winter view in snowy cold day. Concept of travel and freedom. redhead woman with backpack trekking in mountains.
Young woman by the wall at autumn
Smiling woman enjoying winter moments in a snowy park. Young woman wearing hat, plaid scarf and coat. Winter fashion, Christmas holidays concept.
Young woman by the wall at autumn
Portrait of blond young woman in winter
Portrait of a girl in a pine forest on a winter day. Single walk
Beautiful young girl in blue jacket and with bag on her back and drinking tea. Travel girl.
Girl in a white coat in a winter park. Enjoy life.

See more

1016883835

See more

1016883835

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136160171

Item ID: 2136160171

Happy woman tourist walking on snowy trek on the peak of mountain and look at nice winter view in snowy cold day. Concept of travel and freedom. redhead woman with backpack trekking in mountains.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4480 × 6720 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Roman Chazov