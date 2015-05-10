Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy woman sitting in bed, doing facial massage with jade face roller in bathrobe and towel, natural quartz stones, relaxing, spending time in bedroom at home, sink into thoughtfulness, have good day
A young girl with white hair in her bedroom is posing on the bed. Background: white room and white linens.
Happy young Caucasian pretty girl wearing Santa sweater and enjoys in the bedroom alone
Beautiful girl sexy in a Bathrobe posing in the interior of the room
Morning champagne. Young depressed woman going crazy after drinking champagne in the morning
Beautiful girl with a towel on her head works at home. Work at the computer at home, work as a freelancer, rest. Girl talking on the phone and working on a laptop at home. Freelancer portrait.
woman in white towel and bathrobe talking on smartphone near tray with breakfast on bed
beautiful female at home in bedroom reading magazine newspaper

See more

1703726218

See more

1703726218

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128937903

Item ID: 2128937903

Happy woman sitting in bed, doing facial massage with jade face roller in bathrobe and towel, natural quartz stones, relaxing, spending time in bedroom at home, sink into thoughtfulness, have good day

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3335 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pereslavtseva Katerina

Pereslavtseva Katerina