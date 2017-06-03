Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy woman relaxing at beautiful Woerthersee in Poertschach, Carinthia, Austria. Scenic lake landscape surrounded by Alps. Serenity. View on Maria Woerth. Fresh and clean air. Reflection, Lake Woerth
Girl wearing a beanie poses with the lake view behind her. Calm surface of the lake reflects the mountains and the sky. Girl is smiling, enjoying her time and beautiful weather. Happy autumn moment.
Blond hair girl in sun glasses against blue sky and white clouds.
Visiting Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Aghtamar in Van, Turkey
Tourist with flowing hair and glasses in nature
Man in the mountain
girl standing in glasses on the shore of the ocean
Happy young woman in black sunglasses near sea at sunrise

See more

744694942

See more

744694942

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129967863

Item ID: 2129967863

Happy woman relaxing at beautiful Woerthersee in Poertschach, Carinthia, Austria. Scenic lake landscape surrounded by Alps. Serenity. View on Maria Woerth. Fresh and clean air. Reflection, Lake Woerth

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Christopher Moswitzer

Christopher Moswitzer