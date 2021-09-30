Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095237690
Happy woman embracing her boyfriend and hugging him near decorated glowing fir tree. Romantic winter story. Happy wife feels grateful hugs husband express gratitude for New Year gift
UKRAINE
m
By mpohodzhay
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
arrivingcaucasiancelebratingcelebrationchristmaschristmas evechristmas treeconnectioncoupleembracingemotionenjoyingeveningexcitedfamilyfestivefireplacefriendsfriendshipfungatheringgiftsgirlgreetinghappinesshappyholidayhugjoylovemanmerrymiddle class familymissmultiracialpresentsreunionromanceseasonsharingsmilingtogethertraditionvisitingwarm clothingwinterwomanxmasyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist