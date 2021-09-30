Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091358210
Happy woman in cozy sweater holding modern white bauble and decorating stylish christmas tree in lights. Young female holding vintage ornament in festive scandinavian room. Happy Holidays!
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
atmosphericbackgroundballbaublebeautifulcaucasiancelebrationchristmascozydecemberdecoratingdecorationfemalefestivehandshanginghappyholdingholidayhomehyggeinteriorlifestylelightsmerrymodernornamentornatepeoplepreparationscandiscandinavianseasonsmilingstylishsweatertraditionaltreevintagewhitewinterwomanxmasyoung
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist