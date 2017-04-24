Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy woman applying moisturizing mask on face for skin care with special rubber brush wearing blue bow on head looking at mirror. Anti age. Home beauty makeup procedures.
Young woman applying face mask at home. Natural Skin Care Routine For Glowing Skin.
senior woman plucking her eyebrows
The little man in a big white mask
Caucasian Girl Playing Doctor Using Stethoscope in the Doctor Office.
Attractive lady looking at result of sealant placement, cosmetic dentistry
Beautiful young woman uses sheet moisturizing face mask. Big mirror with green plants. White bathrobe, towel. Self skin care,anti age morning treatment for wrinkles in bathroom at home.Caucasian girl.
Male doctor working in the lab on virus vaccine

See more

1524056069

See more

1524056069

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124367508

Item ID: 2124367508

Happy woman applying moisturizing mask on face for skin care with special rubber brush wearing blue bow on head looking at mirror. Anti age. Home beauty makeup procedures.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5236 × 3491 pixels • 17.5 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lia_Russy

Lia_Russy