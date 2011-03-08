Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy vivacious middle-aged blond woman holding a cup of tea or coffee with a beaming warm smile in room.
Woman eating cookies and drinking hot tea in cafe
close up of beautiful Asian women looking view outside of the window and enjoy hot chocolate keeping warm with the wool blanket and knitting on the floor of the living room
Beautiful asian girl is cold Sneezing and snot
Happy young asian woman hold coffee cup with attractive smiling, 20-25 years old.
A beautiful woman drinking hot coffee while lying on a white cozy sofa at home in the morning
Beautiful happy woman relaxing at home in the morning and drinking coffee. Breakfast time.
Woman eating cookies and drinking hot tea in cafe

See more

380579278

See more

380579278

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129278799

Item ID: 2129278799

Happy vivacious middle-aged blond woman holding a cup of tea or coffee with a beaming warm smile in room.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4160 × 3176 pixels • 13.9 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 763 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 382 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yanya

Yanya