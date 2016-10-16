Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy two persons couple shopping online young people purchasing web shop, entrepreneur pays using portable devices, couple enjoying buying gifts sitting on floor with laptop and smartphone at home.
father and son having fun together at home. The are playing guitar
Young woman using virtual reality glasses with her young friend uses technology and having fun at home.
depressed young man sitting on couch and looking away while his wife shouting at him
These friends are playing game together. One of them is very concentrated on the process of playing and still losing game while another one is winning so that's why he is smiling.
Mother, father and son using laptop and mobile phones at home. Family members ignoring each other and live talk. Gadget influence on family relationships. Modern technologies and addiction concept.
Teenage boys hanging out in a bedroom playing a video game and using a smartphone
High angle of focused man gesturing and discussing favorite team strategy with friend while sitting near table with beer and chips watching football match together

See more

1554612386

See more

1554612386

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124802811

Item ID: 2124802811

Happy two persons couple shopping online young people purchasing web shop, entrepreneur pays using portable devices, couple enjoying buying gifts sitting on floor with laptop and smartphone at home.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4672 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Moon Safari

Moon Safari