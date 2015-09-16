Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A happy tourist woman stands in front of the Tower Bridge in London during sunset time and enjoys the view
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5500 × 3669 pixels • 18.3 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG