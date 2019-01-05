Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
a happy sweet little girls with rabbit ears celebrate Easter and hold basket with painted eggs. Easter Bunny. the tradition of decorating eggs and cooking traditional treats with the whole family.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6901 × 4601 pixels • 23 × 15.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG