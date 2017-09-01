Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy smiling woman with Afro hairstyle wearing green casual style sweater working on portable computer, looking at display with positive expression. Indoor studio shot isolated on orange background.
Young african american woman working using computer laptop scared and amazed with open mouth for surprise, disbelief face
Online Education Concept. Adorable Little Afro Girl Sitting On Floor With Laptop And Looking At Camera, Posing Over Yellow Background With Empty Space
Copyspace photo of attractive intelligent cheerful business black stylish beautiful woman holding lap top with hands browsing through wearing yellow pullover isolated vivid color background
Information And Technology Concept. Smiling black lady holding pc and typing on keyboard over green wall
Image of serious african american woman thinking and using laptop isolated yellow background
Young happy smiling Asian woman in yellow casual clothes holding laptop with chatting and laughing with friends online
Portrait of girl holding laptop computer and ctyping looking at the screen

See more

1430244296

See more

1430244296

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123695292

Item ID: 2123695292

Happy smiling woman with Afro hairstyle wearing green casual style sweater working on portable computer, looking at display with positive expression. Indoor studio shot isolated on orange background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5007 × 3338 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Khosro

Khosro