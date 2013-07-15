Images

Image
Happy smiling face of a little girl covering her eyes with macaroons on a colored home background. Sweet tooth, unhealthy food, no diet. Being happy. Female portrait.
Easter eggs in the hands of the boy.
Healthy eating, happy woman with fruits and vegetables is eating a pear
Attractive boy in Easter decorations with colorful eggs
Smiling young woman showing slices of cucumber
Attractive boy in Easter decorations with colorful eggs
cute little girl with lemons and lime, happy child with fruits, isolated. Beautiful kid with organic food. Little girl playing with fruit.
Happy young teenager girl with tooth braces sitting on the floor eating an apple with a broad smile - top view

1176050530

1176050530

2136921049

Item ID: 2136921049

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8192 × 5464 pixels • 27.3 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

mpohodzhay

mpohodzhay